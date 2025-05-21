Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,529 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 62,557 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after buying an additional 25,378 shares during the last quarter. Ames National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $898,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 21st. Erste Group Bank cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.94.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $97.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.72 and its 200-day moving average is $92.70. The stock has a market cap of $782.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.16 and a twelve month high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $1,661,792.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 348,357 shares in the company, valued at $32,891,867.94. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $343,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 888,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,350,158.55. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,035 shares of company stock valued at $12,445,082 over the last three months. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

