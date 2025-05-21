Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,139 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 2,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in SAP by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

SAP Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of SAP stock opened at $299.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $367.46 billion, a PE ratio of 104.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.35. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $303.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $273.76 and its 200 day moving average is $264.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.

SAP Increases Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 9.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $2.5423 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up from $286.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.00.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

