First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Bought by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 384,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,415 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for about 2.2% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $22,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RDVY. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,307,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,104,000 after buying an additional 980,714 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at about $593,242,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,008,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,763,000 after purchasing an additional 327,729 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,135,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,832,000 after buying an additional 1,417,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,640,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,550,000 after buying an additional 409,135 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $61.24 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.39 and a 200-day moving average of $60.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.2544 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

