Castleark Management LLC Makes New $11.52 Million Investment in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,517,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,639,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,582,464,000 after buying an additional 229,807 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $831,723,000 after acquiring an additional 45,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,583,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,581,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $321,228,000 after acquiring an additional 192,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,423,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $289,027,000 after acquiring an additional 145,794 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DECK. Barclays decreased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $231.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $230.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.84.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE:DECK opened at $129.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $93.72 and a 52-week high of $223.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.03.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,568,318.68. The trade was a 9.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

