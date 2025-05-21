MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,681,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,701,000 after buying an additional 315,007 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 488,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,145,000 after buying an additional 52,262 shares during the period. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 478,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after acquiring an additional 157,256 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 376,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,831,000 after acquiring an additional 12,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 219,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend ETF Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of DIVB opened at $49.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.39 million, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average of $48.33.

About iShares Core Dividend ETF

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.