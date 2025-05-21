VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB) Shares Bought by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,715 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMB. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,633,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,999,000 after purchasing an additional 376,034 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 523,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 212,839 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,454,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,831,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,383,000 after purchasing an additional 116,822 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 182,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 112,903 shares during the period.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of BATS SMB opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $17.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.12.

About VanEck Short Muni ETF

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

