Castleark Management LLC Has $7.70 Million Stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Castleark Management LLC cut its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 22,490 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.09% of Glaukos worth $7,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Glaukos by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 162,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,339,000 after purchasing an additional 27,889 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,835,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Glaukos by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 31,961 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after buying an additional 11,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Glaukos

In related news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,520 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $162,396.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,568.04. This trade represents a 2.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Price Performance

Shares of GKOS opened at $97.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.78 and its 200 day moving average is $125.41. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $77.10 and a 12-month high of $163.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $106.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GKOS. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $176.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Glaukos from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Glaukos from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GKOS

Glaukos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.