CARV Trading Down 9.5% This Week (CARV)

CARV (CARV) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last seven days, CARV has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. One CARV token can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular exchanges. CARV has a market capitalization of $100.71 million and $12.98 million worth of CARV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CARV

CARV was first traded on February 11th, 2022. CARV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 276,168,722 tokens. The official message board for CARV is medium.com/@carv. CARV’s official Twitter account is @carv_official. CARV’s official website is carv.io.

CARV Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CARV (CARV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. CARV has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 276,168,722.44 in circulation. The last known price of CARV is 0.37248005 USD and is up 1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $10,960,099.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://carv.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CARV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CARV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CARV using one of the exchanges listed above.

