Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 2,141 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Continuum Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.1% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,316,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,646 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14,332.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,584,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,391,000 after buying an additional 15,476,455 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,463,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,006 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,924,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,377 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,052,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,086,000 after buying an additional 1,410,000 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $69.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.28. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $72.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

