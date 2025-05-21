JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $494.53 (JSOL)

JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) (JSOL) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 21st. One JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) token can now be bought for approximately $214.63 or 0.00201244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) has a market cap of $191.52 million and approximately $494.53 worth of JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106,903.87 or 1.00238227 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106,542.92 or 0.99899776 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) Token Profile

JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)’s launch date was October 28th, 2021. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)’s total supply is 892,328 tokens. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)’s official Twitter account is @jpoolsolana. The official message board for JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) is jpoolsolana.medium.com. The official website for JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) is jpool.one.

Buying and Selling JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)

According to CryptoCompare, “JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) (JSOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) has a current supply of 892,327.91746587. The last known price of JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) is 216.15025854 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $481.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jpool.one.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

