Steven Lo Acquires 100,000 Shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) insider Steven Lo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.49 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vaxart Price Performance

VXRT opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57. Vaxart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 110.46% and a negative net margin of 431.61%. The company had revenue of $20.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxart

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vaxart in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vaxart by 276,364.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 478,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 478,111 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vaxart in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Vaxart by 93.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 70,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Vaxart by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 516,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 251,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Vaxart from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vaxart

Vaxart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company’s product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.