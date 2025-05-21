Steven Lo Acquires 100,000 Shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) insider Steven Lo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.49 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Vaxart Price Performance
VXRT opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57. Vaxart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.27.
Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 110.46% and a negative net margin of 431.61%. The company had revenue of $20.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.
Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Vaxart from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th.
Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company’s product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions.
