Stanton K. Rideout Sells 5,222 Shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) CFO Stanton K. Rideout sold 5,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $15,770.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,367.74. The trade was a 3.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HYMC opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.34.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.04).

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $1,919,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Hycroft Mining by 11.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 459,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 47,385 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hycroft Mining by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hycroft Mining by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Hycroft Mining by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 15,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

