Stanton K. Rideout Sells 5,222 Shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) CFO Stanton K. Rideout sold 5,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $15,770.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,367.74. The trade was a 3.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Hycroft Mining Trading Up 1.1%
Shares of HYMC opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.34.
Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.04).
Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.
