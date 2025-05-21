Tidal Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 87.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,477 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $921,000. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $613,000. Sagefield Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 194,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after buying an additional 111,165 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus raised Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $57.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.99 and a 52-week high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

