Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.85.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE PFG opened at $80.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 65.10%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

