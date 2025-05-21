Teza Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Teza Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 78.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,705 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 918,623 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $132,227,000 after acquiring an additional 594,189 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,523 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company's stock.

In related news, Director Margaret Pax acquired 250 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $150.69 per share, with a total value of $37,672.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,169.67. This represents a 31.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an "in-line" rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $202.00 to $189.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Repligen from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $173.25.

RGEN opened at $127.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -250.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $102.97 and a 52 week high of $182.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.99.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $169.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $163.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

