Greg Washer Sells 6,254 Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) Director Greg Washer sold 6,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $57,286.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 318,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,713.36. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Greg Washer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 16th, Greg Washer sold 140 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $1,254.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $189.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 19.17 and a quick ratio of 19.16. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $12.73.

Consumer Portfolio Services ( NASDAQ:CPSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $106.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.99 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 620.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 25,124 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 150,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

