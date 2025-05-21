Q2 Earnings Forecast for CRD.B Issued By Barrington Research

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Crawford & Company in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 15th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Crawford & Company’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Crawford & Company’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Crawford & Company alerts:

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $312.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.90 million.

Crawford & Company Price Performance

Crawford & Company Announces Dividend

CRD.B stock opened at $10.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.59 million, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.77. Crawford & Company has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Crawford & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crawford & Company

In related news, CFO William B. Swain, Jr. sold 9,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $104,800.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 319,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,741.35. The trade was a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tami E. Stevenson sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $48,421.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,994.92. This trade represents a 10.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,309 shares of company stock valued at $408,907. Insiders own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

About Crawford & Company

(Get Free Report)

Crawford & Co engages in the provision of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers, and corporates. It operates through the following segments: Crawford Loss Adjusting, Crawford TPA Solutions, and Crawford Platform Solutions. The Crawford Loss Adjusting segment consists of adjusting services provided to insurance companies and self-insured entities related to property and casualty losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real property and certain types of personal property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.