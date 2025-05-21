MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

VOE opened at $163.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.38 and a 52 week high of $176.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

