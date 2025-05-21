MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,887,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,405,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 262.5% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 40,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 29,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BSX. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.74.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $106.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $107.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.97. The company has a market cap of $157.59 billion, a PE ratio of 85.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $458,904.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,592.37. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $1,767,066.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,304.10. This trade represents a 43.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,830 shares of company stock valued at $20,043,415 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

