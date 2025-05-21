Orion Capital Management LLC Sells 8,880 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Orion Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 77.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,880 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH stock opened at $78.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.41. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.2824 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

