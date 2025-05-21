JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stake Boosted by JDM Financial Group LLC

JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 12,297.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,167 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 0.5% of JDM Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.49. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

