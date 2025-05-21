Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Novem Group bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. Elequin Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 81,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,342,000 after purchasing an additional 45,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $5,310.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4,775.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,888.48. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,379.98. The stock has a market cap of $172.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $20.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is 23.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,005.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Booking from $5,540.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $5,960.00 to $5,557.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,299.29.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

