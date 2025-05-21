MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,400 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,046 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Heartland Financial USA makes up 0.9% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter worth $53,132,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,727,000 after buying an additional 424,011 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 314,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,271,000 after buying an additional 156,699 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,601,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,191,000 after buying an additional 145,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Industriel ET Commercial purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth about $4,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $64.67 on Wednesday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.69 and a twelve month high of $70.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.67 and its 200 day moving average is $64.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

