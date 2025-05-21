MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Sells 420 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abel Hall LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Sanofi by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on SNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $52.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $45.80 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.88.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.0369 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

