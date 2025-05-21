McIlrath & Eck LLC Buys Shares of 1,200 Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Strategy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Strategy by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Strategy by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Strategy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Strategy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Strategy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $416.92 on Wednesday. Strategy Incorporated has a one year low of $102.40 and a one year high of $543.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.01 and a beta of 3.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $337.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.39.

Insider Activity at Strategy

Strategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($16.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($16.47). Strategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $111.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.90, for a total transaction of $5,038,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,423. This represents a 75.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 481 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.27, for a total value of $158,378.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,952.35. This trade represents a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,000 and have sold 41,198 shares valued at $13,901,970. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSTR. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Strategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Strategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $514.42.

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

