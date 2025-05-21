Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Increases Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This is a 0.0% increase from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BHFAL opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $19.27 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.28.
About Brighthouse Financial
Featured Stories
