Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Increases Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This is a 0.0% increase from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BHFAL opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $19.27 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.28.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

