What is William Blair’s Forecast for NVIDIA FY2027 Earnings?

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for NVIDIA in a report released on Monday, May 19th. William Blair analyst S. Naji now forecasts that the computer hardware maker will earn $5.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.29. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, April 25th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.84.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $134.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 23.8% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 93,603 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,145,000 after buying an additional 17,983 shares in the last quarter. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,619 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,314,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

