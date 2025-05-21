UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 369,306 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,841,432 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 369,306 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $502,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,406,361,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,677,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452,075 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Boeing by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,151,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,231 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,899 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $890,469,000 after acquiring an additional 164,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,178,444 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $739,585,000 after acquiring an additional 981,796 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,169 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a “positive” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BA

Boeing Trading Up 1.1%

BA stock opened at $207.48 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $209.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.40. The stock has a market cap of $156.44 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.