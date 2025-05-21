Adalta Capital Management LLC Has $526,000 Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Adalta Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 9,309.0% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,482,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434,799 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,730,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 204.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 916,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,069,000 after buying an additional 615,693 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $50,054,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in BWX Technologies by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,408,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,919,000 after buying an additional 448,467 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BWXT. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.88.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

NYSE BWXT opened at $110.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.21 and a 52 week high of $136.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.86.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The company had revenue of $682.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.85%.

Insider Activity

In other BWX Technologies news, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $209,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,127.68. This trade represents a 16.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $4,900,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,218 shares in the company, valued at $23,436,613.20. This trade represents a 17.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,625 shares of company stock worth $5,734,145. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

