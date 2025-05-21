Adalta Capital Management LLC Has $346,000 Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 150.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in EQT by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of EQT by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of EQT by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in EQT by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $56.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.59. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $57.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.09.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EQT from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

