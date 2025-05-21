10Elms LLP Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,436,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,242,000 after purchasing an additional 55,462 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 2,398,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,744,000 after acquiring an additional 601,720 shares during the period. P E Global LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. P E Global LLC now owns 2,229,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,933,000 after acquiring an additional 114,345 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,928,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,646,000 after acquiring an additional 661,137 shares during the period. Finally, Qalhat Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Qalhat Capital Ltd now owns 1,783,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.1%

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $124.29 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $101.25 and a 52-week high of $124.48. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.81.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

