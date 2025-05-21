Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (FFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0939 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This is a 6.7% increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Price Performance
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $16.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.72.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
