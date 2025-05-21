Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (FFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0939 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This is a 6.7% increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $16.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.72.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. ( NYSE:FFC Free Report ) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

