X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter. X Financial had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 20.66%.

X Financial Trading Up 4.6%

X Financial stock opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $767.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. X Financial has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $18.40.

X Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from X Financial’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. X Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.68%.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors or institutional funding partners. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

