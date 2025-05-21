Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Announces $0.50 Dividend

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd.
Galaxy Entertainment Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GXYEF opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.87. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.66.
About Galaxy Entertainment Group
