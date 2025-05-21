Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Announces $0.50 Dividend

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GXYEF opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.87. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.66.

About Galaxy Entertainment Group

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. It operates through Gaming and Entertainment, and Construction Materials segments. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

