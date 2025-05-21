Bellway (BLWYY) to Issue Dividend of $0.22 on July 16th

Bellway (OTC:BLWYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.217 per share on Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd.
Bellway Stock Performance
Shares of OTC:BLWYY opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bellway has a 12 month low of $31.39 and a 12 month high of $38.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average of $31.39.
About Bellway
