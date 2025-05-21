AWM Investment Company Inc. Trims Stock Position in BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY)

AWM Investment Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,652,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,000 shares during the period. BlackSky Technology accounts for about 3.5% of AWM Investment Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 8.62% of BlackSky Technology worth $28,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackSky Technology by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackSky Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackSky Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of BlackSky Technology from $10.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on BlackSky Technology in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on BlackSky Technology from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

BKSY opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81. BlackSky Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.74.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $29.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackSky Technology Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

