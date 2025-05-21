Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Deckers Outdoor FY2025 Earnings

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $5.90 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.80. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s FY2028 earnings at $6.97 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $246.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded Deckers Outdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.79.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $129.12 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $93.72 and a 12-month high of $223.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.03.

In related news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,568,318.68. The trade was a 9.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 929.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,855 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

