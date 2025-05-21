Q2 EPS Forecast for Bitcoin Depot Boosted by Analyst

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Noble Financial raised their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Bitcoin Depot in a research note issued on Friday, May 16th. Noble Financial analyst P. Mccann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10.

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Bitcoin Depot had a negative return on equity of 488.33% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $164.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.67 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BTM. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Bitcoin Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Bitcoin Depot from $4.70 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Bitcoin Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

Bitcoin Depot Price Performance

Shares of BTM opened at $2.94 on Monday. Bitcoin Depot has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $3.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of -0.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitcoin Depot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY raised its position in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 85.1% during the first quarter. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY now owns 966,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 444,177 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bitcoin Depot by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 285,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 163,854 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bitcoin Depot by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 71,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bitcoin Depot news, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 29,524 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $42,514.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 189,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,242.88. The trade was a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 70.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

