What is Capital One Financial’s Forecast for EE Q2 Earnings?

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Excelerate Energy in a report issued on Friday, May 16th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Excelerate Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Excelerate Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EE. Barclays boosted their price target on Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Excelerate Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

EE stock opened at $29.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Excelerate Energy has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $32.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $315.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,854,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,102,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,921,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,510,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 350,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after acquiring an additional 169,924 shares in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

