Roth Capital Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for SRTS

Posted by on May 21st, 2025

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTSFree Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Sensus Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 15th. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Sensus Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SRTS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Sensus Healthcare Trading Up 1.5%

SRTS stock opened at $4.80 on Monday. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $9.33. The firm has a market cap of $79.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.09.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $8.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 million. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensus Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Sensus Healthcare by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 150,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 67,269 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sensus Healthcare by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 88,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 25.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

