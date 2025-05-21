Analysts Set Expectations for Boeing’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Boeing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aircraft producer will earn ($0.84) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.87). The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($2.58) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Melius Research set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “positive” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.35.

NYSE:BA opened at $207.48 on Monday. Boeing has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $209.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 15.6% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 37,497 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,860.24. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,950,356.13. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,169 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

