Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Beachbody Q2 Earnings

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Beachbody in a report released on Thursday, May 15th. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.97). Roth Capital currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beachbody’s current full-year earnings is ($8.16) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Beachbody’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.40) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($5.25) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BODI. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Beachbody in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Beachbody in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

Beachbody Stock Performance

NYSE BODI opened at $3.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.14. Beachbody has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.49. Beachbody had a negative return on equity of 94.29% and a negative net margin of 22.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beachbody in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Beachbody by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 151,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 42,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Beachbody by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 335,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 147,466 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beachbody Company Profile

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

