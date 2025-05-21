Q2 Earnings Estimate for 908 Devices Issued By William Blair

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for 908 Devices in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 14th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for 908 Devices’ current full-year earnings is ($1.99) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for 908 Devices’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 24.60% and a negative net margin of 109.11%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

908 Devices Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of MASS stock opened at $4.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29. 908 Devices has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $6.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 908 Devices news, Director Mark Spoto acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $42,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,145.59. The trade was a 18.88% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 908 Devices

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in 908 Devices by 10.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in 908 Devices by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in 908 Devices by 541.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in 908 Devices by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

