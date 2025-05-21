FLEX LNG (FLNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter.

NYSE FLNG opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.57. FLEX LNG has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.99.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLNG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of FLEX LNG in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of FLEX LNG to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FLEX LNG stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.10% of FLEX LNG worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LPG) through the ownership and operation of LNG carriers. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

