Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CETX opened at $2.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.67. Cemtrex has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $1,176.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 54.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,386.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cemtrex

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CETX Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned about 0.78% of Cemtrex as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate. The Security segment provides end-to-end security solutions to meet corporate, industrial, and governmental security challenges.

