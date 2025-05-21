Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Cemtrex Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CETX opened at $2.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.67. Cemtrex has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $1,176.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.
Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 54.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,386.66%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cemtrex
Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate. The Security segment provides end-to-end security solutions to meet corporate, industrial, and governmental security challenges.
