SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

SecureWorks Price Performance

Shares of SCWX stock opened at $8.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $755.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.47. SecureWorks has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $9.76.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

Institutional Trading of SecureWorks

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCWX. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in SecureWorks by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 20,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Retirement Solution LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 16,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.