Q2 EPS Estimates for RY Raised by National Bank Financial

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 15th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.30. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $9.16 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. CIBC raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

RY stock opened at $126.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.42. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $102.44 and a fifty-two week high of $128.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $178.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a $1.0251 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 2,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

