UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 668,023 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,333,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668,023 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $708,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 9,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 1,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total value of $2,091,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,575,652.16. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,663,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,066,750. This trade represents a 22.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,934 shares of company stock worth $8,735,156. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI opened at $224.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.42. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $247.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.49, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $214.00 target price on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Williams Trading set a $245.00 price target on Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Analog Devices to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADI

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.