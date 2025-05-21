Visionary Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,956 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Regions Financial were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,103,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,468,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,823,000 after buying an additional 1,963,954 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Regions Financial by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,522,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,892,000 after buying an additional 1,907,121 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,183,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $686,398,000 after buying an additional 1,396,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Down 1.3%

RF stock opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $48,714.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,353.48. This trade represents a 15.15% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

