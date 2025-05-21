Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Takes Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 381,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Crux Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19. The company has a market cap of $25.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 3.01. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($2.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($2.17). The firm had revenue of $224.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.85 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NOVA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $0.65 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays lowered Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.36.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

